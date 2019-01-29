Super spending expected for Super Bowl consumers

(CNN) - It won’t be cheap to catch this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Rams.
The big game could cost you even if you watch from home, according to a new survey by the National Retail Federation.
The survey found the average person will spend $81.30, the second highest spending since the survey started.
The biggest spenders will be people between 35 to 44 years old.
The survey found 182.5 million people are expected to watch New England take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Among those who plan to watch the game:
- 7 percent will buy a new TV.
- 10 percent say they'll purchase team apparel and accessories.
- 79 percent plan to buy food and drinks.
Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas on game day.
The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings. That's enough to stretch from Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum 28 times!
The survey says close to a quarter of game watchers plan to attend a party, and 17 percent will host one.
About 5 percent say they'll watch from a bar or restaurant.
