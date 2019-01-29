5 teens accused of destroying property in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five juveniles have been arrested for theft and causing major destruction to property in Okolona.
The five boys are 16 and 17 years old, and there were approximately 20 victims, police said.
Residents had their cars stolen or damaged, while others had their mailboxes smashed in the Spring Falls neighborhood in southern Jefferson County.
Police said they recovered five stolen cars and four stolen vehicles. The guns were in vehicles that were unlocked, police said.
One Spring Falls resident told WAVE 3 News last week that his security cameras captured cars speeding down his street and taking out several mailboxes.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.