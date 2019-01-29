‘That’s go to jail in speed’: Woman cited, arrested for driving 115 mph in snow

(CNN) Authorities in Illinois say a driver was recently ticketed for driving 115 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Illinois State Police shared a photo of the citation on Facebook Monday and said the woman was not only speeding but doing so with snow and slush on the road.
She was cited, arrested and taken to jail. She was not mentioned by name in the post or the citation.
“If you think we don’t patrol in town, you’re mistaken,” the agency wrote in the post. “And if you think you won’t get in a bad crash in town because the speed limits are low and you’re a good driver, think again.”
The social media post also included the hashtag "That's go to jail speed."
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.