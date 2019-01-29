TUESDAY AT 6: 911 audio sheds light on drowning cab driver’s final moments

This was the scene of widespread flash flooding across WAVE Country back in September 2018, when a cab driver was trapped inside his taxi and drowned.
By Natalia Martinez | January 29, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 5:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A chaotic night in September ended in tragedy for a Louisville taxi driver.

The man drowned in his cab before he could be rescued.

And Tuesday, nearly five months later, WAVE 3 News' Natalia Martinez obtained audio of the 911 calls from the man’s final moments.

They are difficult to hear, but necessary to understand what contributed to the chaos of the evening as flash flooding kept emergency crews busy throughout the night.

This story will be updated with the 911 audio and more details on WAVE3.com shortly after it airs on WAVE 3 News on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

