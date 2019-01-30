400 acres annexed by Shepherdsville, neighbors concerned about more commercial development

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The City of Shepherdsville has grown by 400 acres after the annexation of three parcels of land.
One piece of the annexed land, which is near Chapeze Lane and the KY 245 areas of southeastern Bullitt County, is still zoned agricultural. It's also near an existing sewer line which serves the Jim Beam Distillery and the southbound rest area on Interstate 65.
If the land is developed, Eric Farris, attorney for the landowners, says the city could recoup some their infrastructure investment as other properties tie on to the sewer line.
The vote was 4-3 with the deciding vote cast by Shepherdsville Mayor Curtis Hockenbury.
Neighbors living in subdivisions near the area have expressed concern over increased traffic, and possible commercial development that would include warehouses.
Farris said there is no plan as of yet for what happens to the property.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.