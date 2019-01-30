ALERT DAY: AM Snow; Subzero wind chills

ALERT DAYS
- TODAY (1/30/19)
- THURSDAY (1/31/19)
ALERTS
- TODAY: WIND CHILL ADVISORY (5AM-2PM), slick roads & wind chills 5 - 20 below zero
- THURSDAY: Morning lows in the single digits to near zero with colder wind chills.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Quite a few locations have picked up around 2 inches of snow with the overnight bands.
The snow has covered roads leading to hazardous driving conditions; use caution on untreated roads.
The snow showers will gradually decrease through the morning as clouds clear.
Wind chills this morning are below zero in many locations. Temperatures will struggle to get into the teens this afternoon as wind chills remain near and below zero. Tonight, temperatures will drop back to near zero with wind chills ranging from -15 to zero.
Clouds rolling by overnight will keep us from getting as cold.
Thanks to southerly winds, Thursday's highs will reach the upper 20s.
Another chance of snow comes late Thursday, transitioning to freezing rain then rain as temperatures rise Friday.
By the weekend, highs will be in the 50s.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: AM Light Snow; Decreasing Clouds; Breezy; HIGH: 10° (Wind Chills below zero all day)
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Light snow showers (20%); Very cold; LOW: 2°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Partly Sunny; Flurries (20%); HIGH: 27°
- Warming up just in time for the big game on Sunday
