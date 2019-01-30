ALERT DAY: Another night with below zero wind chills, but the worst is behind us

ALERT DAYS
- TONIGHT (1/30/19)
- THURSDAY (1/31/19)
ALERTS
- TONIGHT: Snow showers, slick conditions possible
- THURSDAY: Morning lows in the single digits to near zero with colder wind chills
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Single digit daytime highs are rare in our area and that’s exactly what we’ve experienced today.
Winds have diminished a bit, but wind chill values will likely hold below zero into the night. Actual air temperatures will fall near or just above zero for most. You can thank increasing clouds for the slower drop in temperature overnight.
An area of light snow will develop to our west and push across part of Kentucky. This may hold together long enough to produce a light accumulation with slick conditions possible. The area of most concern would be along and south of I-64 and west of I-65.
Thursday comes in with warming temperatures and another chance for light snow diving in from the north late Thursday evening into early Friday. At this point we’ll keep the Alert Day for Thursday because of the morning cold and possible slick conditions to our south. I’ve not elected to add Friday at this point until we have a better handle on the temperature profiles early Friday morning.
Current data supports snow to a period of freezing rain before sunrise Friday making a transition to rain by 8 or 9 a.m. With a very cold ground we could still see a few issues. This will be something we continue to watch closely.
The pattern reverses by the weekend with a mild push of air sending temperatures into the upper 50s Sunday and mid 60s Monday/Tuesday with even a thunderstorm chance possible.
FORECAST
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Light snow showers, mainly south (20% chance), continued very cold. LOW: 4° (Wind Chills: 0 to -10°)
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Partly sunny, evening snow chance north (20% chance). HIGH: 27°
FRIDAY: Cloudy, AM mix (freezing rain/snow) to PM rain (60% chance). HIGH: 42°
