AP analysis: Few minority NFL coaches in top offensive jobs

"I think teams are looking too much at the play callers versus a guy that can be the CEO of an organization, a face of the organization, a guy that can lead a football team and get the most out of his players," said Lynn, who spent 14 seasons as a running backs coach before serving as an interim offensive coordinator for Buffalo the year before getting hired by the Chargers. "That has nothing to do with play calling. That has everything to do with a man's character and leadership and guys willing to follow him. You have some excellent play callers that we've proven over and over again that can't be a head coach in this league. We've proven that. It's just a change of thinking in the hiring process."