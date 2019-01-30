Armored truck driver accused of stealing money, leaving town in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An armored truck driver accused of leaving Louisville with a large amount of cash is in custody in Connecticut, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Mark N. Espinosa, 29, was employed by GardaWorld when he disappeared while performing his duties at Jefferson Mall on Dec. 5, 2018, according to Louisville Metro police.
The armored car contained a substantial amount of money, police said, though officials have not released the exact amount. The truck itself was not stolen.
A $60,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Espinosa’s arrest.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Espinosa’s father on Jan. 14. During the interview, he said his son never communicated any issues or thoughts about allegedly taking the money.
