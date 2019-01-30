Armored truck driver requested Lyft ride from mall day before he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An armored truck driver accused of leaving Louisville with a large amount of cash is in custody in Connecticut, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by WAVE 3 News, Mark N. Espinosa’s GardaWorld coworker reported Espinosa arrived at Jefferson Mall on Dec. 5 at 3:18 p.m. to pick up money from several retail stores. His coworker told him to stay in the truck and meet him on the other side of the mall, but he did not show up.
Mall security located the truck in the far rear parking lot of the former Macy’s. Espinosa and hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing.
The complaint stated Espinosa’s backpack, wallet containing his license and credit cards, coat and service weapon were in the truck. His cell phone battery and back cover of his phone were also found in the back of the truck.
A search warrant of Espinosa’s phone records found on Dec. 4, 2018 he requested a Lyft driver to pick him up near where the truck was found.
Espinosa was hired by Garda in July of 2018.
Authorities said Espinosa is believed to have not been in contact with his family since the robbery.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Espinosa’s father on Jan. 14. During the interview, he said his son never communicated any issues or thoughts about allegedly taking the money.
A $60,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Espinosa’s arrest.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers will be going to Connecticut to speak with Espinosa.
