Bevin says ‘we’re getting soft’ because schools are closing for cold weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of schools, including universities, have closed Wednesday due to a bitterly cold forecast.
Wind chills are expected to be below zero for most of the day, down to possibly -20 degrees, with a high of 11 degrees.
As the closings were rolling in Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) commented on the trend during an interview with 840 WHAS Radio.
“Now we cancel school for cold... I mean there’s no ice going with it, or any snow. What happens to America? We’re getting soft Terry, we’re getting soft,” Bevin told radio host Terry Meiners.
He added: “It’s better to err on the side of being safe, and I’m being only slightly facetious -- but it does concern me a little bit that in America, on this and any number of other fronts, we’re sending messages to our young people that if life is hard, you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait 'til it stops being hard. And that just isn’t reality.”
Bevin also said he hopes schools are conserving heat and energy if they are closed.
