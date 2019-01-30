Extreme cold can cause electronic devices to explode

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sub-zero wind chills aren’t only dangerous for humans and animals, but also destructive to electronics.
The cold air can destroy your phone, tablet, or laptop, much like scorching temperatures can in the summer.
Both Apple and Android companies are warning customers to bring their electronics inside, and not leave them in their vehicles for an extended period of time because the cold air can cause permanent damage, and in certain cases cause items to explode.
In general, devices like a smartphone, laptop, and tablets can handle temperatures around 5 degrees, but anything colder and all bets are off.
Extreme cold can crack your phones internal components, even freezing LCD screens and disk drives.
The florescent tube that lights up your phone, or any other electronic device, can start to dim in the cold temperatures, too.
Experts say if you need to charge your phone, do it at home or work.
Charging it while driving, or leaving it plugged in inside your vehicle can also cause permanent damage in sub-zero temperatures.
