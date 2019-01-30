I-65 South in Clark County, IN closed due to overturned semi, fire

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An overturned semi that caught fire is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 65 in Southern Indiana.
The crash, which happened at the 5.2 mile marker, was reported at 10:12 a.m. The overturned semi came to rest on the median wall.
The Indiana State Police Sellersburg post says southbound traffic is being diverted at the I-265 (Lee Hamilton Highway) interchange.
State police did not have an estimate on how long it would take to clear the crash scene.
ISP also said a injury crash at the 2.6 mile marker northbound that happened just before 11:a.m. has the left two lanes blocked. Delays from that crash extend south toward Eastern Blvd. in Clarksville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.