I-65 South in Clark County, IN closed due to overturned semi, fire
An Indiana Department of transportation camera shows the traffic backup on I-65 South at the Lee Hamilton Highway (I-265).
By Charles Gazaway | January 30, 2019 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:49 AM

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - An overturned semi that caught fire is causing major traffic delays on Interstate 65 in Southern Indiana.

The crash, which happened at the 5.2 mile marker, was reported at 10:12 a.m. The overturned semi came to rest on the median wall.

The Indiana State Police Sellersburg post says southbound traffic is being diverted at the I-265 (Lee Hamilton Highway) interchange.

State police did not have an estimate on how long it would take to clear the crash scene.

ISP also said a injury crash at the 2.6 mile marker northbound that happened just before 11:a.m. has the left two lanes blocked. Delays from that crash extend south toward Eastern Blvd. in Clarksville.

