I-64 W closed near 22nd Street exit just past downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are closed due to a crash involving a car and a semi.
The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on I-64 W just past Exit 3, which is for U.S. 150 (22nd Street).
MetroSafe said at least one person is injured. It’s not immediately clear how badly.
Emergency crews are making drivers exit at Exit 3 and the previous downtown Louisville exits. Drivers should avoid the area.
It was snowing in Louisville at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.