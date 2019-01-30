3 injured in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – Three people were injured in an apartment fire Tuesday night.
The fire was reported in the 170 block of Cambridge Square at the Cambridge Square Apartments around 11:50 p.m., according to Columbus Fire Department spokesman Capt. Michael Wilson.
Firefighters reported light smoke in the building and found a small fire in a bedroom of an apartment.
Wilson said a 62-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with burns. Two other people were transported for smoke inhalation. The condition of the victims has not been released.
Wilson said the fire appeared to be caused by smoking and oxygen use. The oxygen machine and the area where the tank was were damaged.
No other tenants were displaced.
