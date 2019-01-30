Intoxicated man found dancing on hood of truck at southern Indiana intersection

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A North Vernon man was arrested after being found by deputies dancing on the hood of his vehicle while under the influence of a narcotic drug.
The Jennings County Sheriff says Craig Coons, 25, was dancing on the hood of his 2005 White Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was parked iat the intersection of County Road 150 South and County Road 250 East, while waving a pine tree branch like a flag.
Police say when Coons saw the deputy pull up to the vehicle, he jumped off the hood of the Trailblazer and stuck the branch into the ground.
While questioning Coons about why he was dancing on the hood of his vehicle, police observed, in plain view inside the vehicle, an uncapped syringe and other items commonly associated with injection of illegal drugs.
Coons was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Once cleared, he was arrested and charged with possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
