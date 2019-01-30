JCPS satellite offices provide access to resources in Shawnee and West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The district is taking a new approach to get resources into the communities that need them most -- bringing Jefferson County Public Schools’ staff members closer to parents.
The West Louisville satellite office opened in January of 2018 and the new Shawnee office just opened last week.
Isaiah Barbour takes his 7-year-old daughter Ionna to S.T.E.A.M. Club at the California Community Center. It’s a free science program put on in part by the West Louisville satellite office.
“I think this is one of the most important things that we’ve done in this neighborhood,” Barbour said. “I’m in here having fun! You know, it’s not just for the kids. I’m in here like I want to be here. I’m waking my daughter up like ‘Come on its time to go! Let’s go!'”
In addition to tutoring, Chess Club and programs like S.T.E.A.M., the office gives parents access to meet with staff members in departments like exceptional child education, student assignment and student relations.
“There’s some people that don’t have transportation to get down to Van Hoose office, there’s some people that maybe feel intimidated when they walk into businesses like that, so we want to provide a culture when you’re welcome as soon as you walk through the door,” Satellite Supervisor Don Dillard said.
One focus at the new Shawnee office is assisting homeless families and foster care students.
Giselle Danger is the Access and Opportunity Specialist.
“We have seen a huge increase of students and families living out in the streets so the challenges are actually increasing and being able to be here at this satellite office makes our job easier when it comes down to being able to reach out to families immediately,” Danger said.
Danger said there are around 4,000 to 5,000 homeless students in the district.
Danger’s department also helps coordinate bus transportation for students so they stay at the same school even when they move around. They also bring food to around 20 families each week.
“Students that are homeless are one of the students that do not want to miss school,” Danger said. “When we have a snow day, while my kids are going to be saying, ‘Yay there’s no school tomorrow,’ I can promise you that some of those kids are going to be not in the same situation. It’s hard.”
Part of their work is putting parents in a position to provide for their kids themselves.
Starting in February, they are going to offer adult education classes at the Shawnee office. For more information, call 502-485-6787.
