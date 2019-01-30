Kentucky father charged after making kids do push ups for 30 minutes straight

Kentucky father charged after making kids do push ups for 30 minutes straight
James Kidwell
By Makayla Ballman | January 29, 2019 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 8:41 PM

MT. VERNON, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky father is accused of abusing his children by forcing them to do strenuous workouts for breaking house rules and talking back.

According to WKYT, a Mount Vernon police report says James Kidwell subjected the two children to various abusive acts as a form of punishment. According to police, the acts took place between Jan. 24 and 28.

Kidwell is accused of forcing the 11-year-old and 13-year-old to do push-ups for 30 minutes straight. One of the children had rug burns as a result of the push-ups.

In addition to the physical workouts, Kidwell is also accused of making the two children eat soap. One of the children developed a sore in his mouth as a result. One of the children also had a bruise on his chest where Kidwell punched the child.

Police say Kidwell would force the children to stand two steps away from a wall and lean into it with their foreheads for up to 30 minutes.

Kidwell was arrested Monday and charged with criminal abuse.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.