Kentucky father charged after making kids do push ups for 30 minutes straight

MT. VERNON, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky father is accused of abusing his children by forcing them to do strenuous workouts for breaking house rules and talking back.
According to WKYT, a Mount Vernon police report says James Kidwell subjected the two children to various abusive acts as a form of punishment. According to police, the acts took place between Jan. 24 and 28.
Kidwell is accused of forcing the 11-year-old and 13-year-old to do push-ups for 30 minutes straight. One of the children had rug burns as a result of the push-ups.
In addition to the physical workouts, Kidwell is also accused of making the two children eat soap. One of the children developed a sore in his mouth as a result. One of the children also had a bruise on his chest where Kidwell punched the child.
Police say Kidwell would force the children to stand two steps away from a wall and lean into it with their foreheads for up to 30 minutes.
Kidwell was arrested Monday and charged with criminal abuse.
His bond was set at $10,000.
