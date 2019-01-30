Louisville Hindu Temple vandalized with ‘messages of hate’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Hindu Temple was vandalized at some point between Sunday night and Tuesday morning with hateful messages spray painted along walls.
Mayor Greg Fischer said vandals broke through windows to get inside during a press conference Wednesday.
Fischer called these acts “cowardly and unacceptable," emphasizing that what was spray painted on the walls were “repugnant messages of hate."
The majority of the messages were different variations of the phrase “Jesus is the only God.” There were also expletives spray painted in another room.
LMPD is investigating the crime. Windows were broken and cabinets were emptied. There are no suspects at this time.
Mayor Fischer invited the community out to “paint away the hate” on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
State Representative Nima Kulkarni called this an “act of divisiveness and intimidation, designed to weaken our faith and community.”
Police Chief Steve Conrad said the “desecration of this temple is heartbreaking,” as he cites other similar instances around the city, vowing that LMPD will do their best to find the person who did this.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
