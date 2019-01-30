Mother dies after tumbling down NYC subway station stairs with her baby, stroller in tow

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS/CNN) - A woman was pronounced dead after falling down steps in a New York City subway.
She was trying to carry a 1-year-old down the stairs when she fell.
The baby survived.
Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson, of Stamford, CT. She was found unconscious on a platform inside the station around 8 p.m. Monday, police said.
She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her 1-year-old daughter, named Rhylee, was treated at the scene.
Some say the accident displays a need for better accommodations.
“I think the system is at fault for not having more accommodations for people,” Riverside resident Robert Remien said.
The station has two escalators, but no elevator.
Josh Frost has a small child of his own and knows the struggle.
“Any time you see someone carrying a stroller you should stop and help them. They need the help,” Frost said.
The medical examiner will determine if the fall or an underlying medical condition was to blame, reports say.
According to reports, only 118 of 472 subway stations across all five boroughs have elevators.
The MTA has suggested that parents fold strollers before attempting to take stairs or ride an escalator with small children.
