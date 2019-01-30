Multiple crashes close interstates across Louisville as snow covers roads

This shows a traffic backup at I-264 West near Newburg Road.
By Laurel Mallory | January 29, 2019 at 11:40 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 12:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 20 crashes have been reported across Louisville since it started snowing Tuesday night, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Roads in Louisville are covered in snow and people should avoid driving.
KYTC sent an alert that “all major roadways” are affected.

Drivers should use extreme caution or avoid driving if possible.

KYTC said they expect road conditions to be bad for at least 8 hours -- until about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crash WAVE 3 News knew about was on Interstate 64 West, involving a car and a semi.

That happened around 11:20 p.m. just past Exit 3, which is for U.S. 150 (22nd Street). All lanes of I-64 West in that area are closed.

MetroSafe said at least one person was injured in that crash.

Other crashes have since been reported, closing sections of interstate in other areas of Louisville, according to Trimarc.

The list as of 1 a.m. Wednesday includes:

  • I-64 West at MM 2.8 Area of 22nd Street
  • I-264 West at MM 14.6 Area of Newburg Rd
  • I-264 East at MM 9.2 Ramp to Taylor Blvd

There are 10 major incidents reported to Trimarc as of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday (story continues below):

Wrecks are closing interstates and causing problems all over Louisville.
KYTC said its crews are out treating the roads.

