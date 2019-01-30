Officials discover five guns, 10 pounds of weed while responding to fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers recovered drugs and a number of guns while responding to another call.
LMPD posted photos from the bust on social media Wednesday. In the post, police said a man was reportedly upset that his girlfriend was being unfaithful. That man has been accused of then setting another man’s house on fire.
While fire crews were working to put out the flames, they found guns. Drugs and even more guns were found in other rooms of the house, as well, according to police.
LMPD then obtained a search warrant and recovered several guns - including an M-4 rifle, a mini Draco, a 12 gauge, a Cobra .380, and a .38 special.
10 pounds of weed, pills and a ballistic vest were also found in the home, according to police.
Information on arrests and charges have not been released.
