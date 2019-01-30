Pizza Hut to give free pizza and Super Bowl tickets to first baby born after kickoff

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Pizza Hut is taking this whole “Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL” thing seriously.
Not only have they changed their Twitter handle to Pizza Hut Hut for the Super Bowl, but the pizza purveyors are offering free pizza for a year and Super Bowl tickets to next year’s game to the parents of the first baby born after the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams tee it up at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Here’s how it works: To enter, parents with a baby born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their newest arrival (including exact time of birth) tagging @PizzaHut in the post and using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion to be included for consideration.
Pizza Hut will also be making some gameday deliveries to families in maternity wards in Boston and L.A.
“We wanted to show up for our fans who are in the unique position of expanding their family during the biggest NFL game of the year,” said Pizza Hut’s Chief Brand Officer Marianna Radley. “And as a mother of four, I would’ve jumped at the idea of free, post-delivery pizza at the hospital!”
The game’s almost here. Let the deliveries begin.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.