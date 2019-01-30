Police seize nearly four pounds of marijuana-laced candy

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - Police arrested a Scott County man, accusing him of selling candy laced with marijuana.
Austin Noble, 19, was arrested Monday after Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip of dealing and manufacturing marijuana in the Austin, Indiana area. Deputies learned that candy laced with marijuana, also known as marijuana edibles, was being sold at the Water’s Edge Apartment Complex.
Police say marijuana edibles are commonly known to be used on the street to entice children.
Deputies Joe Baker and Rex Herald arrived at the complex Monday where they said nearly four pounds of marijuana edibles were found.
Noble was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, but has since been released from jail.
Pending charges could be possible for Noble after the case is reviewed by the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office.
