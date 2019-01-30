Protect yourself, your pets from dangers of wind chill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the temperatures drop this week, wind will make it feel much colder outside.
It’s a concern for people and pets.
“What happens to their body happens to ours,” Dr. Amy Lutgen, a veterinarian at Eastside Animal Hospital in Jeffersonville, said. “Especially exposed areas, like tips of the ears especially are prone to frostbite. Just like our skin that’s not covered."
Lutgen said while dogs have fur, all varying lengths and thicknesses, not all of them are quick to acclimate to the colder weather. She advises keeping time outside for only a very limited amount of time.
“One tip that I might give is to set a timer if you just let them outside on their own to go to the bathroom so you don't get busy and forget you let them outside,” Lutgen said.
She said the best thing to do is bring them inside or to a space that is warmer if you can, because their water outside will freeze.
“Just think about what makes you uncomfortable. If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your dog or cat,” Lutgen said.
Lutgen said you can also put coats or shoes on your pets, if they will wear them.
National Weather Service Meteorologist John Gordon said his big concern with this cold weather and wind chills is pets. He’s also urging people to not ignore how cold it’s going to feel.
“If you have to go outside (put on) several layers of loose, light fitting clothing; scarves, extremities, feet toes, fingers,” Gordon said. ”Bundle up!”
He said a major concern is frostbite and hypothermia.
Frostbite occurs when your skin is exposed to the cold. Gordon said it’s important to wear hats and gloves to help avoid that.
Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, which causes a dangerously low body temperature.
Officials say to avoid both of these, layer up and limit your time outdoors.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.