Washington Dominant in UK Blowout of Vandy

NASHVILLE, TN (WAVE) - Seventh ranked Kentucky landed a knockout punch early, and cruise to an 87-52 blowout victory at Vanderbilt. The victory was the sixth straight win for the Cats. The Commodores have now lost seven straight.
UK head coach, John Calipari has said that sophomore, PJ Washington should be one of the best players in the country, and Washington delivered. He had a double-double in the first half with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Kentucky built a 45-15 halftime lead. He would finish the game with 26 points and 12 rebounds, including 3-3 from beyond the arc.
The Cats are now 16-3 (6-1) and sit in third place in the Southeastern Conference. They return to action at Florida on Saturday at 4PM. South Carolina visits Rupp Arena on Tuesday, February 5th.
