Weather brings challenges for Kentucky road crews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville crews salted and cleared roads for more than nine hours on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews started working Tuesday at 11:30 p.m.
KYTC spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said this was a normal winter season, until Tuesday night. The frigid temperatures paired with the snowfall made treating the roads more challenging.
“The extremely cold temperatures have really tampered the efforts,” Clifford said. “It slows down the melting process with the chemicals.”
Clifford said the interstates were in decent shape Wednesday, but drivers should go slower on ramps because there were slick spots. Wednesday evening drivers still need to look out for slick roads and black ice.
Road crews cleared streets around Louisville Wednesday morning, but the cold weather is still lingering. Director of Public Works Harold Adams said although roads are clear the cold temperatures can cause frozen sections on the road. Up until this point, Adams said it has not been a challenging winter for crews.
“We called crews in during the 11 o’clock hour,” Adams said. “They immediately began salting the routes throughout the city of Louisville. In the dawn hours the initial salting was completed.”
After the first-round, crews spot checked roads until around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.