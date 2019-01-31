ALERT DAY: Back into the 20s this afternoon; more snow overnight

ALERT DAYS
- THIS MORNING (1/31/19)
- FRIDAY (2/1/19)
ALERTS
- THIS MORNING: Slick spots possible south, morning wind chills near zero
- FRIDAY: Snow transitions to freezing rain then rain; slick roads possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s yet another frigid morning with temperatures on either side of zero. Winds are calm across the area so wind chills aren’t as low as yesterday morning.
Temperatures will rise into the 20s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Late tonight, snow will begin to move into southern Indiana, pushing further south after midnight.
Friday morning, the snow will switch to freezing rain then rain. While snow and ice accumulations look light, slick spots can still be expected on area roads. The focus remains on the Friday morning commute since the transition looks to happen around this time.
Highs on Friday will reach the upper 30s to low 40s.
The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
The next workweek begins with temperatures in the 60s and showers across WAVE Country.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: Mostly Cloudy; Flurries; Warmer; HIGH: 27°
TONIGHT: Snow showers, mainly north (20%); Cloudy; LOW: 24°
FRIDAY ALERT DAY: Cloudy Skies; AM mix (snow/freezing rain) to PM rain (60%); HIGH: 42°
