15 Cards extend winning streak to six with 82-54 victory at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WAVE) - #15 Louisville (16-5, 7-1 ACC) went on a 23-8 run in the first half to take control on their way to a 82-54 win on Wednesday night at Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7).
Jordan Nwora scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the first half. UofL shot 55% in the first 20 minutes, including 8-13 from three to build a 48-25 halftime cushion.
They held the Demon Deacons to 29% shooting in the first half, including 0-5 from three.
Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Williams had 13 and 8 rebounds. Ryan McMahon finished with 12.
The Cards host #9 North Carolina (16-4, 6-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. UofL beat the Tar Heels 83-62 on January 12 in Chapel Hill, the worst home loss at UNC for head coach Roy Williams.
The game on Saturday is a “White Out.”
