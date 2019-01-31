Community members weigh in on possible West Clark school district split

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The school board has already approved a split in the West Clark school district. Now, state board of education leaders are meeting with community members to find out if they want the same.
For the past year, an invisible line has been drawn through the West Clark School District. After a unanimous school board vote to split the district into Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville, much of West Clark is left waiting.
“We’ve been kind of at a standstill as we’re waiting for this process to take place,” West Clark Community Schools school board president Doug Coffman said.
The state board of education is now hearing from community members to ensure this is wanted and will benefit students, meeting with parents at Silver Creek schools Wednesday night and Thursday at the high schools in Borden and Henryville.
“You know, we just have a couple of different, or many different ideas of how a school district should be run when it comes to finances, improvements and upgrades,” Chris Rountree, a West Clark parent said.
Silver Creek parent Chris Rountree said he told the state this allows for more local control for school decisions instead of the one size fits all approach.
Sellersburg resident and West Clark parent Bryan Wickens said whatever the state chooses to do, the status quo in West Clark should not remain the same. Other districts in other states have found success by separating, allowing them to make more localized decision. Wickens said he believes the same can happen here.
“I think it’s a great idea. And I believe the perception is most people are for it,” Rountree said.
Community members in Henryville agree. Business owner Don Guthrie said their priorities here are very different from those in Henryville and giving financial and educational control back to their communities is the right thing to do.
The state will have 60 days to decide if West Clark should split.
“We’re operating as one school district and then, if the SBOE comes back with a favorable, we’ve still got to go through the vote. So right now, we’re operating as though it’s no and hoping it becomes a yes,” Coffman said.
Until they have state and community approval, West Clark will function as one. Then, they can look at dividing up assets between two districts, from buses to personnel. It’s a process that’s never been done in Indiana, so this district divorce will continue moving slowly.
“We’re not there yet. We’ve got a ways to go,” Coffman said.
