Computers donated to Goodwill to help career opportunities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman dealing with drug addiction and other personal struggles said her life was turned around.
The Goodwill provided the support Lauren Holmes needed to get a job and help keep her focused and clean.
The Goodwill and UnitedHealthcare want to make sure other people in Louisville have the same opportunity. UnitedHealthcare donated five laptop computers to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.
Its goal is to increase computer and internet access for people like Lauren Holmes, who have barriers looking for jobs.
“I knew this is the opportunity,” Holmes said. “I really needed to be able to change my life and turn it back around, thank god for these services.”
The computers will be used in the center for Education and Employment to help people make their resumes and look for jobs.
UnitedHealthcare’s Community Computers program allows community organizations and nonprofits to provide computer and internet access to people in underserved communities. UnitedHealthcare has donated more than 3,000 computers nationwide since 2012.
