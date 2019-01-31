In downtown Louisville, a path less traveled comes in handy during frigid temperatures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedway linking the KFC Yum! Center to Fourth Street Live! has been around for years. Branded in 2006 as the Louie Link, not too many people are familiar with that name today.
The pedway was built in portions, and there are several owners who manage it for the public’s use. The walkway above the road isn’t opened during the weekends and seems to attract a business and tourist crowd.
“I like not having to walk outside, not negotiate the traffic, and it's convenient to get to where you want to go,” Ankush Nadkarni said.
Nadkarni said he enjoys the enclosed and heated walkway. For him, it is perfect in inclement weather. He uses it to rack up his daily steps and as a warm route to pick up lunch.
Nadkarni started at Humana two years ago and has been walking the pedway ever since.
“It's just one straight line so you can't get lost,” Nadkarni said.
In its entirety, the pedway does have its complications. While the route spans from the Yum Center to Fourth Street Live, the walkway dead ends at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Before construction in 2016, the pedway was a continuous route. Now pedestrians have to exit and cross at Jefferson Street to continue back on the pedway.
“With the update to the convention center it is really time to look at the sky walk -- rebrand it and remarket it to our local folks and convention attendees,” Zach Davis said.
Davis, with the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said there are plans to unite various owners of the pedway to address neglected areas.
While the Downtown Partnership is supportive of the initiative, Rebecca Matheny said there aren’t any plans to expand the walkway. She said it bypasses street level businesses, and that isn’t supportive of urban development.
For those who work downtown, the pedway helps when the temperature is below freezing.
“To avoid the weather a lot of people use the skywalk,” Nadkarni said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.