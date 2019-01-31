Familiar faces to appear in different newscasts on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – You’ll find two familiar faces in brand-new places Monday on WAVE 3 News.
Dawne Gee will join Lauren Jones to get your mornings started on WAVE 3 News Sunrise.
Dawne is in her 25th year at WAVE 3 News and is known for her tireless support of dozens of local charities each year, including her own “Recipe to End Hunger.” She’s won “Best Community Role Model” multiple times in Leo Weekly’s Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as numerous best anchor awards in local polls, and multiple Ohio Valley Emmys.
Dawne, who started her on-air career on Sunrise, said she’s always been a morning person and is excited to have an earlier schedule.
“I’m happy to be up, I want to talk to people and tell you what’s going on,” she said.
Dawne plans to continue her popular “Pass the Cash” series and told viewers the new shift will let her have an even bigger impact.
“I have time, if it’s a story here in the city, where I can start calling my army to change whatever that is - if somebody got hurt, or if somebody lost their home, or if somebody’s hungry. That’s what we do.”
Meanwhile, current Sunrise anchor John Boel will move to WAVE 3 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. alongside Shannon Cogan.
John is a 30-year veteran of Louisville television and one of the most decorated journalists in the country. He’s won 85 Emmy awards and the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences inducted him into their prestigious Silver Circle in August.
In addition to anchoring the evening newscasts, the new schedule will allow John more time to work on his WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations and other special stories.
“My passion is for investigative reporting and reporting on the important stories that affect people and change lives, and it’s hard to do that on a 3 a.m. to noon schedule when you’re on the air for hours in the morning. So this will allow me to pursue my passion of telling the really important stories for people,” John said.
Dawne and Lauren used to work together on WAVE 3 News at 7.
“We have to be really careful because we die laughing,” Dawne said about Lauren.
