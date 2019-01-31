Fire starts at homeless camp in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a homeless camp in downtown Louisville.
The fire was reported in the 1000 block of South Brook Street around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire under the overpass.
Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said the fire was ignited by a sterno can and appeared to spread to combustibles in the area, including a propane tank.
Dispatchers said one person was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle, but Cooper said they have not been able to locate a victim.
The fire remains under investigation.
