High school student trains a puppy named ‘Penny’ to help military veterans

LIBERTY, MO (WDAF/CNN) – One Missouri high school student is furthering his education by learning a lesson about sacrifice and love.
It’s become commonplace for Reggie Parks and a puppy named Penny to be seen around the campus of Liberty High School.
The social interaction the puppy is experiencing will prepare her to one day work with a military veteran.
“She follows me. She’s like my little shadow,” Parks said. "I just hope that she gets to a good person.”
Penny is only 6 months old, not quite old enough for independent service.
But when she is, she’ll help a veteran “go into places that they’ve avoided for many, many years," said Melissa Chesnut of the Warriors’ Best Friend Foundation, a nonprofit group that helps place therapy or service dogs with veterans.
“Definitely, as a puppy, we want her to be socialized around a lot of people,” Chesnut said. “Regardless if she goes into being a service dog or a therapy dog, she’ll be very well-socialized.”
School leaders said their busy classrooms and hallways are the perfect places for dogs to learn the tasks they’re trained to do.
Penny will stay with Parks until April. After that she’ll go to her forever home with a veteran.
Copyright 2019 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved.