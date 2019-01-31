Jury finds James P. Duffy guilty of 2016 murder in Floyds Knobs

By APRILE RICKERT
NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - The jury in a Floyd County murder trial deliberated for less than five hours before finding James P. Duffy guilty of murder, armed robbery and auto theft Wednesday evening.
Duffy, 27, was arrested Nov. 6, 2016, and charged in the death of 68-year-old Lewis Morrison, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Vale Hill Drive in Floyds Knobs the previous day.
Throughout the two-week long trial, the jury heard from a total of more than 20 state and defense witnesses, including forensics and evidence experts, law enforcement, Duffy's co-defendant in the case who pleaded to a lesser charge in 2017, neighbors of the victim and multiple other lay witnesses.
Duffy has a sentencing hearing set for 9 a.m. March 4 in Floyd County Circuit Court.
Earlier Wednesday, teams for both the state and defense presented a combined nearly two hours of closing arguments following nine days of trial. The jury was given the full case just before 2 p.m.
"'Why did you do it?'" "'It was either him or me.'" Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson started his closing with what co-defendant Chelsea Wilson had testified Duffy told her after Morrison was killed. Wilson has said Duffy intended to rob the victim but not to kill him; she took a plea for a lesser charge in 2017 and is serving an 18-year sentence.
Henderson then took the jury through the events of Morrison's death Nov. 5, 2016, filling in the narrative with pieces of evidence presented over the past two weeks.
He described how Morrison, a widower who owned his home on Vale Hill Drive, got up early the morning of his death and went to the Floyds Knobs American Legion, of which he was an active member, to help set up for early voting for the presidential election.
Morrison returned home, got into black sweatpants, maybe was watching TV and heard a noise, Henderson said. He may have gone to the basement door, where evidence experts testified the first shot was fired before Morrison was chased through his home as his pursuer continued shooting at him. Two of the four shots that hit him were fatal, experts testified.
"As he stands there in his own home, he's met with this man, a 9mm gun and a shot," Henderson said. "He's been ambushed in the tranquility of his own home."
Duffy was arrested the following morning after fleeing from police who tried to serve him a warrant in a separate case. He was found in a garage by a homeowner with cash and two guns — one which has been established as the murder weapon and the other which had belonged to Morrison.
Witnesses have testified they saw a green car believed to be Duffy's at Morrison's home around 8 a.m. Duffy and Wilson were friends with a woman who lived in the victim's basement, and they had been there earlier in the night, leaving around 5 a.m., testimony shows.
"Mr. Morrison ... did not deserve this," Henderson said. "The worst of the worst, a victim in his own home."
Defense attorney Perry McCall then approached the jury for his closing.
"I don't have a problem with Mr. Henderson's timeline," McCall said. "The reason I don't have a problem with it is Duffy wasn't there."
He says just because Duffy was in possession of those guns and cash doesn't make him the killer, and he listed other possible scenarios. He also pointed to testimony from a neighbor who said she woke up early the day of the killing to sounds of an argument at Morrison's home which McCall said breaks the state's timeline.
He again addressed what he's said throughout the trial was a faulty investigation, that detectives failed to follow up on multiple possible leads and that police never reviewed or entered into reports evidence received from witnesses. He pointed out flaws in the investigation, such as the murder weapon not being tested for DNA. From the seven items sent for analysis in the home, none had enough DNA for further inspection.
"There is zero evidence that he was on the top floor of Lewis Morrison's home [and] no evidence that Patrick Duffy shot the nine-millimeter [gun] that killed Lewis Morrison," McCall said.
Floyd County Sheriff's Department retired detective Mark Slaughter was lead on the case, along with then-detective with the department George Shultz.
"In all fairness, it was Slaughter's first and only homicide investigation," McCall told the jury. "Shultz' second; both their last."
Family of both the victim and defendant attended the trial each day. Morrison's stepson, George Koch, said it has been hard on the family having to relive the details of his death throughout the trial.
"There's no resolution, it's just a horrible event that, no matter what happens, will not change," Koch said after the jury went into deliberations.
Morrison had been married to Koch's mother, who passed away in 2009. The couple had moved onto the home on Vale Hill Drive in the 1990s.
“And they earned it, they worked hard," he said. "It was a nice neighborhood and she was happy there."
Friends and family have described Morrison as full of energy, spreading good cheer.
"He was always fun, lively," Koch said. "His nickname was fuzzball because he had that curly hair. He was just a fun guy."
David Roush had known Morrison from the Legion for about five years before his death.
“He was a barrel of fun,” David said on one of the first days of the trial. “He was there to have fun with the guys, make sure they had fun. Didn't get in trouble and stuff like that. Knew how to take care of the customers and treat them almost like family because it was his home.
His death was a big blow to his friends at the Legion, Roush said.
“Like a punch in the stomach; everybody was really taken aback by it," he said. "When you see a person the night before and the next day you find out they're gone, its just a shock to you."
The defendant's father, James Duffy, said before the verdict was reached that he knows his son didn't do it, and that "I hope that the rest of the evidence, if they'll ever test it, will get some answers," he said.
