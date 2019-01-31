Kroger to hold Shop & Share event for domestic violence shelters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Your weekly trip to the grocery store comes with the opportunity to help your local community on Saturday.
When you stop by any Kroger in Kentucky this Saturday, February 2, you’ll be given a list of personal care, non-perishable food items and housekeeping items that are needed at local shelters.
In 2016, Regina Lynch was trying to escape an abusive relationship, so she turned to Spring Haven Domestic Violence Program in Elizabethtown.
“Before coming to Spring Haven, I was lonely, confused and sometimes didn’t know if my life would end by the hands of the man who I thought was my husband,” said Lynch.
They helped her get back on her feet; providing food, tooth paste, shampoo, all the necessitates she had to leave behind.
“All of my necessities were provided and that allowed me to focus better on the future and what was to come,” said Lynch. “It allowed me to focus on therapy and also my education.”
Regina is in college now with a stable job. She’s one of 4,525 people who were helped at one of 15 Kentucky domestic violence shelters in 2018. Part of that help comes from the annual Shop & Share event. The one-day fundraiser has raised more than $4.5 million in goods and donations in the last nine years.
“With just a few minutes and a few dollars, they can change lives forever, and give young women and their children people like Regina, the opportunity not only to be strong but to get a second start and the ability to live the lives they were created to live,” said Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
