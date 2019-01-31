KY child, 12, killed in house fire while trying to rescue dog

SCIENCE HILL, KY (WAVE) - A young boy died in a Wednesday morning house fire in Pulaski County.
WKYT reported the fire started shortly after 4 a.m. on Keeney Road, east of Science Hill in southern Kentucky.
Officials said a family of four lived in the home. The parents and a 5-year-old girl escaped the fire. The coroner said a 12-year-old boy was unable to escape.
His grandfather talked to WKYT, saying the boy went back in to try to rescue his dog, but “couldn’t make it back out.” Family members couldn’t reach the boy to save him.
Fire officials are investigating the cause.
The grandfather said he believes the fire likely started with a heat lamp kept on the back porch to keep pets warm.
At least four dogs died in the fire.
