LMPD: Extremely rare motorcycle stolen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An extremely rare motorcycle is missing, and police are asking for the community’s help to find it.
The 1914 Zenith was stolen during a burglary in the Portland neighborhood on Jan. 21.
The motorcycle is one of only two in the world, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The other one is in a museum.
Police said the motorcycle may be missing its front fender.
Anyone with information about the bike is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.
