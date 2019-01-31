LMPD: Extremely rare motorcycle stolen

LMPD: Extremely rare motorcycle stolen
The 1914 Zenith was stolen during a burglary in the Portland neighborhood on Jan. 21.
By Sarah Jackson | January 31, 2019 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An extremely rare motorcycle is missing, and police are asking for the community’s help to find it.

The 1914 Zenith was stolen during a burglary in the Portland neighborhood on Jan. 21.

The bike is one of only two in the world, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department
The bike is one of only two in the world, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD)

The motorcycle is one of only two in the world, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The other one is in a museum.

Police said the motorcycle may be missing its front fender.

Anyone with information about the bike is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.