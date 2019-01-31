Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport celebrates record year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly two million passengers departed from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in 2018, making it the second best year on record for emplanements.
Almost 1.94 million people departed from Louisville Muhammad Ali International last year, the airport announced Thursday. September and December 2018 proved to be the busiest months for departing passengers in the airport’s history.
The airport now has six airlines offering flights to 33 nonstop destinations compared to 21 two years ago, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority Dan Mann said.
Airlines have added 195,000 seats to Louisville’s flight schedule during the past 12 months, a capacity increase of 8.5 percent. Frontier Airlines returned to Louisville, Allegiant Air and Southwest added additional nonstop destinations and American Airlines expanded their service.
“2018 was a banner year for the airport,” Mann said in a statement. “We launched for new destinations, saw the airport’s fastest passenger growth rate in 25 years and announced nonstop service to Los Angeles that begins this April. We are eager to carry this energy into 2019.”
New nonstop service to Los Angeles, a first for the airport, begins in April 2019.
