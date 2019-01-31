Louisville Zoo open, animals adapting during dramatic temperature drop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo continues to keep its doors open despite the freezing weather.
Temperatures have gotten into the single-digits in Louisville this week and haven’t been above freezing since Monday. Though the zoo was closed on Wednesday because of the frigid weather, officials said the animals adapt well to the temperature change, with some even preferring it.
“This is great weather,” Assistant Director of Conservation and Collections Steven Taylor said. “Animals like polar bears and grey seals really enjoy this type of weather.”
Taylor said tropical animals will go inside when the temperature drops. Other animals are housed in heated barns.
The animals do not behave any different because of the cold, according to Taylor.
