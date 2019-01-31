Multiple card skimmers found in Harrison County, sheriff urges customers to pay inside

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department urges customers to not use their credit cards at gas pumps.
Officials shared a video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon saying multiple card skimming devices have been removed from pumps across the county. They did not identify the specific businesses involved.
Card skimmers can access information from credit and debit cards so suspects can steal victim’s money.
The video shows how easy it is for a thief to install a skimmer inside a gas pump.
The way to avoid having account information stolen? Pay inside, police say.
