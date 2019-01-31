Multiple card skimmers found in Harrison County, sheriff urges customers to pay inside

By Laurel Mallory | January 31, 2019 at 12:25 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 12:25 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department urges customers to not use their credit cards at gas pumps.

Officials shared a video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon saying multiple card skimming devices have been removed from pumps across the county. They did not identify the specific businesses involved.

Card skimmers can access information from credit and debit cards so suspects can steal victim’s money.

The video shows how easy it is for a thief to install a skimmer inside a gas pump.

The way to avoid having account information stolen? Pay inside, police say.

Please Share! Don’t pay at the pump! We have removed skimmers from multiple gas pumps throughout our county. This is a nationwide problem people need to be aware of. We are working with all of our businesses to combat this issue and will continue to check pumps regularly. Our goal is to protect our citizen’s information from being captured when visiting businesses within our county but we can’t ensure that you are safe when traveling abroad.

Posted by Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

