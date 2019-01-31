North Carolina man accused of stealing $400,000 in checks from Louisville area businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection to mail theft in the Jeffersontown area.
The Jeffersontown Police Department said extra patrol officers were assigned to the Bluegrass Industrial Park area following numerous reports of stolen mail.
While patrolling on January 20, officers came across a 2018 Infinity QX80 SUV, which was deemed suspicious. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled from officers, only to be stopped a short distance away, according to police.
JPD said George Brown, 38, of North Carolina, resisted arrest, fighting and even biting one of the officers.
More than $400,000 in business checks, as well as equipment used in forging checks, was found in Brown’s possession, according to police. Multiple businesses were then able to receive their stolen checks back, including 34 in Jeffersontown and three in Shelby County.
Brown faces 31 counts of theft of mail and one county of possession of a forgery device. He’s also facing charges for fleeing police, assault and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.