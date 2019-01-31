Pass the Cash: Community steps up to get mother of 5 into safe car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sometimes it takes a village to solve a crisis and this week WAVE Country came through.
Our last Pass the Cash was heartbreaking -- Shannon, a mother of five, was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago. She had a double mastectomy and unfortunately an abundance of problems.
Then, just days after Thanksgiving, her husband died suddenly of a heart attack.
On top of that loss and struggle, Shannon’s only car was hanging on by a thread -- with no heat and a busted out window.
When passed the cash, but the story wasn’t over.
Amanda Brown of Tony Brown Chevrolet was watching.
“We’ve got grandkids and I couldn’t think about her riding around with a car that wasn’t safe and no heat for these kids,” Brown said.
Brown Chevrolet in Brandenburg pledges everyday to make a difference in their community. So they decided to make a difference for this single mother of five who’s been fighting cancer and the pain of losing her spouse while shuttling her children around in a car that’s on it’s last leg -- or maybe we should say wheel.
Shannon was in tears when she saw the van Brown Chevrolet gave her.
“I don’t even know what to say,” she said.
“Just say thank you get in and be safe,” Brown replied.
On top of the van, WAVE 3 News viewers who were touched by Shannon’s story had another $750 to pass her way.
It’s proof that alone we can do a little -- together we can do so much.
