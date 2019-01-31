Police: Fugitive armored car employee was arrested at DMV

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man arrested after disappearing in December with cash from the armored truck he was working on was arrested as he tried to get a drivers license.
Police in Wethersfield, Connecticut say Mark Espinosa, 28, was taken into custody January 30 after he presented a forged birth certificate to a clerk at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.
When originally questioned by police, Espinosa gave officers a false name. His true identity and the fact that he was wanted by the FBI was learned after he was fingerprinted and photographed.
When a search warrant was served at his apartment in Middletown, CT, Wethersfield police say “a significant amount of cash” was recovered.
A federal criminal complaint says that when the Garda armored truck was found in the parking lot of Jefferson Mall in Okolona, Espinosa and hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing. Authorities have not provided a specific amount of cash taken from the armored truck.
Espinosa was scheduled to appear in court this morning and would be turned over to the FBI following the court appearance.
