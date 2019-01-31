Police in Nelson Co. looking for possible suspects in counterfeit money case

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE)- There have been reports of two men attempting to pass possible counterfeit money in Nelson County.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspects on Thursday. In the photo, they are both wearing black hats and black jackets.
Police said the suspects were driving a white SUV that could possibly be a Ford Explorer.
It is currently unknown if the men know the money is indeed counterfeit and that they only want to talk to the men.
Anyone that has done business with the men has been encouraged to contact Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
