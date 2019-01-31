Shopping local lands woman $1,000 to spend at local businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was rewarded in a major way on Thursday for shopping local.
Haley Fisher won the Louisville Independent Business Alliance’s hoLOUdays contest.
During the 2018 holiday season, each visit to a LIBA member business was an entry to win the gift card. Fisher took home $1,000 in gift cards to local businesses, which means more money is staying local.
“Buying local is really awesome,” LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. “It’s all about the uniqueness of the community and how we can support what gives our community character and then of course there’s that great economic benefit of keeping money circulating as well.”
The grand prize included money to spend at spots like Harvest, Dot Fox, Nouvelle, RYE, Lupo, Oscar’s Hardware and Monnik.
More information on LIBA can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.