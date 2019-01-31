SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Timing: The light snow chance kicks in after 10pm north and spreads down to central/northern KY overnight through say 5 or 6am. Light accumulations are on the table with the heavier amounts closer to the low track and where the air is colder (higher snow ratios). After 6am, a warm “nose” begins to push in from the west/southwest. How quickly this arrives is key. It looks to be enough of a warm layer to start to melt the snowflakes to allow for a light rain to develop. The problem is that the temperature at the ground-level will lag a few degrees from this warmer air aloft. This could lead to icing on the roadways, yet the warm layer may be thick enough to prevent elevated icing on trees/power-lines/etc. After 8am, the warm layer starts to win and we end up with pure light rain or drizzle before easing late morning.