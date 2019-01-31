Troubled city employee returns to work - again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He's back. Despite being indicted on nine felonies and two other misdemeanors, a Louisville Metro Government employee has been allowed to return to work.
Robin Bishop returned to work Thursday, a city spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News. He's been re-assigned to the litter abatement team, a duty, they said, that does not involve enforcement activities.
WAVE 3 News first exposed his troubled employee file in an exclusive WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation. There were multiple disciplines, and a previous 29 day suspension for lying to a resident and Louisville Metro police about a document which Bishop claimed was a warrant in order to enter the resident's home. Turns out, the warrant Bishop displayed was not a warrant at all, according to suspension documents in his file.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Despite troubled past, federal probe, city employee still getting paid
- Ethics probe launched against city employee under criminal investigation
- City employee indicted on multiple felonies
- City employee indicted on theft charges after WAVE 3 News investigation
- Louisville Metro employee suspended after indictment
Bishop had also been accused of stealing roughly $15,000 from the Carpenter's Union. He even signed a letter promising to pay the money back. That never happened. The city was made aware of the allegations and of the Department of Labor investigation in June but did not take action until after the indictment in late December.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office indicted Bishop on one count of theft by deception over $500, nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of falsifying business records. They are all felonies, except falsifying business records.
Again, he was suspended for 29 days. A 30-day suspension would have ended his employment.
"The suspensions was pending the department's assessment of what impact the allegations against Mr. Bishop might have on our operations," said Harold Adams, spokesman for Louisville Metro Public Works. "He will remain on non-enforcement duty pending the outcome of legal proceedings."
Louisville Metro Council President David James told WAVE 3 News in a previous interview that Bishop should have been fired after the warrant incident. James, a former police officer himself, said Bishop's actions should have been treated as criminal.
"Mr. Bishop appears to have a troubled history of Employment with Louisville Metro and I hope that he'll be held accountable for his actions," James told us Thursday.
Bishop has denied any wrongdoing and previously told us that he signed the letter promising to pay back the money because of the people that were in the room at the time. As to the warrant issue, he said he already paid the price for that.
WAVE 3 News also found Bishop has been in trouble six other times during his employment with the city:
- In 2009, he received a counseling statement for using sick leave while on probation.
- In 2011, he received a disciplinary form for leaving work early without authorization.
- In 2012, he received a verbal reprimand for omitting significant information on an inspection report and failing to identify and cite existing violations.
- In 2013, he was in trouble for abuse of sick leave.
- In 2015, Bishop received a verbal reprimand for using foul language.
- In March 2018, he received a memorandum over the abuse of sick leave, stating failure to comply “shall constitute grounds for disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.