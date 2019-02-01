ALERT DAY: AM snow, freezing rain may cause slick road conditions

ALERT DAYS
- THIS MORNING (2/1/19)
ALERTS
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 11 AM for all of WAVE Country (except Adair Co., KY)
- Light snow & freezing drizzle – slick conditions with surface temperatures below freezing
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light snow has been falling across southern Indiana with a wintry mix towards the western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways.
As temperatures rise this morning, the snow switches to freezing rain then rain by late morning. Snow accumulations of less than an inch and a light glaze can cause slick spots on untreated roads especially in areas south of I-64 and along and north of the Parkways.
Some light drizzle may linger into the afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tonight, skies will remain cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s and areas of fog. Clouds remain on Saturday as we warm into the 50s.
The warm-up continues into next week with highs in the 60s through Wednesday.
Multiple cold fronts look to pass through WAVE Country next week with the first bringing showers on Monday and another around Wednesday.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY (through 11 AM): Light snow/freezing rain early (70%); Drizzle late morning into the afternoon (30%); HIGH: 42°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Areas of fog; LOW: 35°
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; AM Drizzle; HIGH: 54°
